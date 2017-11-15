App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 13, 2017 03:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Toshiba, Tech Mahindra partner to build smart factories

This partnership aims to leverage strengths of both sides and offer a one stop solution for manufacturer customers with the latest IoT technologies and system integration capabilities from both sides, a company statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Toshiba Digital Solutions and Tech Mahindra today announced a strategic partnership to work in the area of a smart factory.

This partnership aims to leverage strengths of both sides and offer a one stop solution for manufacturer customers with the latest IoT technologies and system integration capabilities from both sides, a company statement said.

"Toshiba Digital Solutions is known for their leadership across various industrial segments, domain expertise and special manufacturing processing knowledge. This coupled with Tech Mahindra’s system integration, consulting and expertise across IoT and ‘Factory of the Future’ ensure that we are able to bring the best of breed solution for the customers," Karthikeyan Natarajan, Senior VP and Global Head, Integrated Engineering Solutions at Tech Mahindra said.

Toshiba Digital Solutions developed Meister series, a suite of smart manufacturing solutions, by leveraging manufacturing expertise built up through experience in manufacturing businesses ranging from semiconductors to social infrastructure, it added.

Tech Mahindra has been building capabilities in this space through a mix of organic and inorganic means.

Teaming up with Tech Mahindra will expand the availability of Toshiba's smart factory solutions to serve customers in different regions of the world more efficiently, and further accelerate the market adoption of smart factory globally, the statement said.

Tech Mahindra #Toshiba Digital Solutions

