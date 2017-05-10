To reach 300 branches by Sep; focus on profitable growth: DCB Bank

Smaller private retail-oriented banks are performing better within the banking industry and DCB Bank is one such, which has been re-rated in the last 2 months.

Nasser Munjee, Chairman, DCB Bank in an interview to CNBC-TV18 shared his views on the outlook for the banking industry as well as the banking ordinance to resolve the NPA issue.

Talking about the growth for their bank, he said they are concentrating on building the bank and its culture, and aspire to be the most admired bank. So, in that process they aim to build internal operations which are second to none, he said.

With regards to their aggressive strategy of branch expansions, he said by September 2018, they would at 300 branches and thereafter would slower the pace to about 10-15 branches a year and concentrate on the performance of the existing branches. Currently, by FY17-end they have 260 branches.

He said DCB's approach has been that of profitable growth and now they have branch network to aid this growth. So would not worry about capital raising at least a one year, he said. The bank raised Rs 397 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) in April 2017.

Talking about the NPA issue faced by the banking industry, he said banks never understood the project finance and so bad debts arose out of these project loans. According to him, RBI should take top 50 project finance loans and try to resolve them.