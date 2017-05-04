App
Stocks
May 04, 2017 12:07 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

To focus on improving logistics; fertiliser biz to do well in FY18: GSFC

The company is focused on improving its logistics with an eye on margin improvement, said AM Tiwari, MD, GSFC.


Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Limited, India (GSFC) has been buzzing in trade lately. It hit a 52-week high in trade on Wednesday.

To know what is happening in the company, CNBC-TV18 spoke to AM Tiwari, Managing Director of the company.

He said the company is focused on improving its logistics which helps improve margins.

So far the capacity utilisation for fertiliser plants was around 50 percent but the company is now targeting 100 percent of capacity utilisation in FY18.

Last year the company received Rs 1900 crore subsidy from the government unlike earlier years where they had received around Rs 900-950 crore subsidies, said Tiwari.

He said last year the overall numbers were weak due to fall in fertilizer prices but this year the performance is likely to be better on back of debottlenecking. Fertilisers constitute more than 60 percent of the company’s business, he added.

