This woman’s story of becoming a Google engineer without a software degree will inspire you

30-year Angela Taylor may be just what Indian Gen-Y needs to look at for inspiration.

In a country that has always seen a mad rush to get into the rat race of becoming an engineer, that has resulted in umpteen engineering colleges in every nook and cranny, this story of a woman engineer at Google has an important takeaway: the real key to success lies in your skills not a college degree.

As per a report in Business Insider, when 30-year-old Angela Taylor had joined Google six years back, all she had was a communications degree.

Taylor, who hails from Arkansas, a rural area in the United States, didn’t really have much idea about programming until June 2011, when a spreadsheet had malfunctioned and she had to volunteer to fix it due to her support team being overloaded.

In order to fix the spreadsheet, she had to learn a programming language called Visual BASIC. Her interest in computer programming sparked on a long flight to China when she worked on fixing the spreadsheet.

After several coaching classes at community colleges and 24-hour coding challenges at work, followed by more coding classes at Stanford, she garnered enough skills to get transferred to a small tools team which was similar to the one that was not available that day to fix the broken spreadsheet.

Angela spent two years there, after which she volunteered for an extra project in the GEO team, that works on Google Maps.

Six months later, the tech lead of the team noticed her programming skills and took her on board and thus Angela got employed as an entry level software engineer at Google. Without a computer science degree.

Taylor’s story was not without hurdles: In Google’s predominantly white male culture, she was an absolute exception as a black woman.

However, her smart decision by joining the GEO team helped her as it was already diverse : out of a five-person team , three were women and a total of three countries were represented.

They simply welcomed anyone who could get the job done and this worked in Taylor’s favor.

"This journey to engineering was rough and I was doing it by myself," Taylor said.

When she began to doubt her abilities she found mentors who would help and encourage her.

"Get together and support each other. You can't do it by yourself," Taylor advises.