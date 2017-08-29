App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Aug 28, 2017 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This woman’s story of becoming a Google engineer without a software degree will inspire you

The tech lead of the team noticed her programming skills and took her on board and thus Angela got employed as an entry level software engineer at Google

This woman’s story of becoming a Google engineer without a software degree will inspire you

Moneycontrol News

30-year Angela Taylor may be just what Indian Gen-Y needs to look at for inspiration.

In a country that has always seen a mad rush to get into the rat race of becoming an engineer, that has resulted in umpteen engineering colleges in every nook and cranny, this story of a woman engineer at Google has an important takeaway: the real key to success lies in your skills not a college degree.

As per a report in Business Insider, when 30-year-old Angela Taylor had joined Google six years back, all she had was a communications degree.

Taylor, who hails from Arkansas, a rural area in the United States, didn’t really have much idea about programming until June 2011, when a spreadsheet had malfunctioned and she had to volunteer to fix it due to her support team being overloaded.

Also Read: IT layoffs: A more human approach would help, say experts

In order to fix the spreadsheet, she had to learn a programming language called Visual BASIC. Her interest in computer programming sparked on a long flight to China when she worked on fixing the spreadsheet.

After several coaching classes at community colleges and 24-hour coding challenges at work, followed by more coding classes at Stanford, she garnered enough skills to get transferred to a small tools team which was similar to the one that was not available that day to fix the broken spreadsheet.

Angela spent two years there, after which she volunteered for an extra project in the GEO team, that works on Google Maps.

Six months later, the tech lead of the team noticed her programming skills and took her on board and thus Angela got employed as an entry level software engineer at Google. Without a computer science degree.

Also Read: Google Pixel 2 XL to sport almost bezel-less display

Taylor’s story was not without hurdles: In Google’s predominantly white male culture, she was an absolute exception as a black woman.

However, her smart decision by joining the GEO team helped her as it was already diverse : out of a five-person team , three were women and a total of three countries were represented.

They simply welcomed anyone who could get the job done and this worked in Taylor’s favor.

"This journey to engineering was rough and I was doing it by myself," Taylor said.

When she began to doubt her abilities she found mentors who would help and encourage her.

"Get together and support each other. You can't do it by yourself," Taylor advises.

tags #Companies #Google #Technology

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.