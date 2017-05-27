App
May 27, 2017 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto weekly wrap: Merc gets cheaper, M&M charts roadmap for EV push

Here is a look at the key developments in the automotive space that happened this week

Swaraj Baggonkar

Moneycontrol News

Thanks to the proposed roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) prices of affordable compact cars like that from Maruti and Tata Motors will most likely increase in the coming months but for the luxury range from Mercedes and BMW prices are headed south. Mercedes has already announced a price cut of up to Rs 7 lakh on models made in India. With an on restructuring operations Tata Motors announced that it reduced headcount by 1300 in the Jan-March quarter. This and a few more make up the top key developments of the week in the automotive space.

*Mahindra charts roadmap for greater electric drive under EV 2.0

Mahindra Electric would be pumping in more investments into electric vehicles than any other company in India. Its parent company Mahindra & Mahindra has given the green signal to setting up a new battery assembly plant which will have a capacity of 5000 units per month or 10 times the current monthly capacity.

In addition to a 32-seater bus and a three-wheeler M&M is working on an electric SUV, a performance electric car with Pininfarina and a high-end electric compact sedan under its own brand.

e2o

*Tata Motors headcount dips by 1300, reports loss at stand-alone level

Tata Motors, the country’s biggest automaker, slashed 1300 jobs during the January-March quarter keeping in line with the plan of becoming a lean and agile organization. The job cuts of 10-12 percent were brought into effect on an employee base of 10,000-11,000.

Its stand-alone operations continued to bleed reporting a loss of Rs 829 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2017 as against a profit of Rs 398 crore posted in the same quarter last year. The company, however, will go ahead with its plan of investing Rs 3,500 crore in capital expenditure as planned before.

A man walks past a Tata sign outside their offices in London, Britain March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo - RTX2HWZ5

*Volkswagen launched Tiguan SUV

German car giant Volkswagen launched the Tiguan premium sports utility vehicle in the Indian market at Rs 27.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The model will take on the segment best-seller Toyota Fortuner.

The five-seater premium SUV is Volkswagen’s first all-new model introduction in India in nearly a year. The company last year in June launched the Ameo compact sedan which is built on the Polo platform.

Volkswagen Tiguan

*Jaguar XE diesel launched

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar launched the diesel version of the popular XE sedan priced at Rs 38.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new variant sports a 2 litre engine that generates peak power if 132 Kw, mated to a 8-speed automatic gearbox.

In January last year the British luxury brand launched the petrol version of the car priced at Rs 37.25 lakh. The diesel version is based on light-weight aluminium architecture and features such as torque vectoring by braking and all surface progress control.

Jaguar XE Diesel 1

*Mercedes and BMW model get cheaper by up to Rs 7 lakh before GST rollout

Two German heavyweights Mercedes-Benz and BMW slashed prices of their range to bring them on par with the GST rates though there is no clear indication about the GST roll out date.

Prices of Mercedes cars have gone down in the range of Rs 125,000 to Rs 700,000 for all those models which are locally assembled in India. For those which are fully imported price reduction will follow soon.

Mr. Roland Folger, MD & CEO at the launch of the Mercedes-Benz New E Class

