This week in auto: Maruti m-cap crosses Rs 2 lakh cr, Honda rides past Bajaj

It was yet another action-packed week for the automotive industry. From Mahindra & Mahindra pulling itself out of the electric car market in the UK, to the car and SUV making behemoth Maruti Suzuki crossing Rs 2 lakh crore market cap, here are the top motown stories of this week:

*Mahindra pulls the plug on electric cars in UK

Mahindra & Mahindra, the country’s sole manufacturer of electric cars, decided to exit the UK electric car market following abysmal demand.

The setback comes just a year after the Mumbai-headquartered company entered the UK market with the mini car e2o. The company blamed Brexit for unsustainable business environment that forced it to cease operations.

Reports also said that the company will cancel all pending orders as well as buy back cars from customers for the same price they initially paid for them.

*Toyota Innova Touring Sport launched

Toyota further strengthened the Innova brand with the launch of the Touring Sport priced at Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Available only with a seven seat option, it has an all-black leather upholstery and comes with touch screen-infotainment system, auto climate control, LED projector headlamps and cruise control.

The car gets a gauge cluster with red lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel, seats and console box. At the heart of it all, there is no change as the vehicle continues to be powered by the same set of engines as the standard car, a 2.7-litre petrol, 2.4-litre diesel and a 2.8-litre diesel.

*Honda overtakes Bajaj on bikes

Scooter market leader Honda has gone ahead of motorcycle specialist Bajaj Auto to claim the second spot in domestic sales of motorcycles. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) clocked sales of 183,266 units in April as against 161,930 units sold by Bajaj Auto during the same month.

Bajaj Auto, the makers of Pulsar and Avenger, witnessed a drop of 19 percent in sales last month from 200,433 units sold in the same month last year. HMSI recorded a growth of 22 percent last month over 150,711 units sold in the same month last year.

In the previous financial year, HMSI’s most popular model, Activa, became the largest-selling two-wheeler brand in India as it went past Hero’s decade-long bestseller, Splendor.

*Maruti enters the Rs 2 lakh crore club

Riding high on the success of almost all its recently launched models car market leader Maruti Suzuki crossed Rs 2 lakh crore in market capitalization.

The Delhi-headquartered makers of popular models like Alto, Swift and Baleno retained its position of being the most valuable automotive company in India in terms of market cap. It surpassed Tata Motor (which owns Jaguar Land Rover) two years ago.

Maruti Suzuki reportedly pipped several well-known global automotive majors such as Renault and Hyundai to join an elite club. The recent success of premium models like Brezza, Baleno and Ignis pushed the company to hit new highs despite challenging market conditions.

*Swift overtakes Alto to become largest selling model

Maruti Suzuki’s old warhorse Swift dethroned the Alto to become the largest selling model for the company last month. Swift clocked sales of 23,802 units as against 22,549 units sold by Alto in the same month.

Maruti essentially filled the production gap created with the exit of the old Dzire as the new one is due for launch later this month. Interestingly, an all-new Swift is around the corner as well and slated for commercial launch later this year.