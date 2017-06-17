This week in auto: GST brings sky-high discounts, new head for Tata Motors' CV unit

The week saw several key developments in auto ranging from spiraling discounts by desperate companies and their dealers, to new launches in the premium segments of bikes and flashy cars.

Here is the complete list of key developments of the week to bring you up to speed:

*Girish Wagh becomes head of CV Tata Motors

One of Tata Motors’ oldest employees, Girish Wagh was appointed the head of the commercial vehicles unit less than ten days after one of the company’s seniormost executives Ravi Pisharody resigned.

Wagh, who was the man behind two crucial projects of Tata Motors – Ace and Nano – had been moved to the head of product line of medium and heavy commercial vehicles as part of the company’s internal restructuring recently.

*GST-led discounts

In the run-up to the proposed implementation of goods and services tax (GST) from July 1, several cars, SUV and two-wheeler makers announced a price cut which were a result of the benefits arising out of the new tax.

While Bajaj Auto and Royal Enfield joined the bandwagon created by Mercedes-Benz and BMW, other manufacturers and their dealers joined this week by slashing prices by up to Rs 1 lakh on products priced under Rs 10 lakh.

*Latest from the Mercedes stable

Continuing with its furious pace of launches, Mercedes-Benz, the country’s largest luxury car manufacturer, introduced two new models in India. The Pune-headquartered company launched the AMG G 63 ‘Edition 463’ and the AMG GLS 63, priced at Rs 2.17 crore and Rs 1.57 crore, respectively.

The new G 63 is equipped with a supercharged 5.5-litre V8-engine developing 420 kW @ 5500 rpm and a maximum torque of 760 Nm @ 5000 rpm. The G 63 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds, and has an (electronically limited) top speed of 210 km/h. The GLS 63 AMG has a 5.5-litre V8 BITURBO engine, which develops a peak output of 430 kW and maximum torque of 760 Nm.

*New launches from Triumph and Ducati

Iconic British motorcycle brand Triumph launched the Street Triple S priced at Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Powered by the same 800cc which powers the Daytona, the Street Triple S delivers peak power of 113bhp.

Italy’s famed motorcycle brand Ducati introduced two new products in the market - Multistrada 950 and Monster 797 – priced at Rs 12.6 lakh and Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Monster 797 is the most affordable Ducati in India.

*Piaggio launches Porter 700

Italian two-and-four wheeler company Piaggio launched the Porter 700, a four-wheel mini truck, at Rs 3.40 lakh. The payload capacity of the vehicle is 700-kg with a cargo deck of 30 sq ft.

The Porter 700 generates peak power of 14.75 hp and torque of 40nm. It has a ground clearance of 218 mm. This vehicle is the upgraded version of the Porter 600 which Piaggio has been selling for the last few years.