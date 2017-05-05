This baba means business: Here's how Ramdev's Patanjali plans to meet Rs 20k cr target in FY18

Moneycontrol News

After creating a flurry in the fast-moving goods sector (FMCG), Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali is all set to double its revenue next year. Following the mantra of 'Make in India', the company’s founder Ramdev aims to be the largest Swadeshi brand in the next year or two.

Until now, the Indian FMCG market was mainly dominated by the multinational companies (MNCs). But, as the consumer base shifts to Patanjali brand, the company is confident to break the monopoly and is targetting revenue of Rs 20,000 crore in financial year 2017-18 (FY18).



The company is planning to establish 5 manufacturing facilities by investing about Rs 5,000 crore, which may be operational by the end of this year.



Patanjali will also put Rs 5,000 crore in bringing five new food parks in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh. MP unit will focus on be products that will be exported to the US, the UK, and Canada, besides neighboring countries like China.



The company will also foray into the restaurant business and compete with the likes of McDonald’s, KFC and Subway.



It also aims to double its distributors’ count from 6,000 to 12,000.



Past performance

The Ayurveda major clocked in Rs Rs 10,216 crore in FMCG and ayurveda sales during 2016-17, leaving behind Nestlé India (Rs 9,159 crore) and Godrej Consumer (Rs 9,134 crore), reports Business Standard. The company was even ahead of others in multiplying its revenue and grew 20 times more—from Rs 453.4 crore in 2011-12 to Rs 9,346 crore in 2016-17, while other FMCG companies grew only between 8-12 percent.

Views of the analysts

While the founders of the company are confident of hitting Rs 20,000 crore mark, analysts think otherwise.

The Business Standard report says that it will not be an easy task for Patanjali to achieve the target as the company has largely penetrated its target group.

Also, its competitors are leaving no stone unturned to to stay ahead in the race and are launching more and more ayurvedic products. They are also focusing on the price point and are bringing the rates down.

“I believe 20- 25 percent revenue growth for Patanjali in FY18 is a more realistic and an achievable target," believes A K Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.