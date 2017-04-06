Apr 06, 2017 10:01 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
The women behind Bajaj Auto's wheels
Bajaj Auto's Chakan plant has a unique feature - it has women only assembly lines and these women make some of the most powerful motorcycles in the country. CNBC-TV18's Priya Sheth travels to Chakan to speak to the women behind the wheels.
