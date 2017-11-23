The Electric Vehicle race: How countries have fared so far in the big EV rush

Sale of electric vehicles (EV) is booming across the world and conventional automobile manufacturers are now aggressively looking at developing EV variants for their existing models.

As of 2016, there were as many as two million operational electric vehicles on roads across the world.

EV brands like Tesla are now becoming familiar names and are challenging conventional players in the market.

Many countries are drawing up plans to stage a mass conversion to electric vehicles in the coming decades. China and United States already account for more than half of all the electric vehicles currently on the road.

However, many other countries are quickly catching up.

Here are some of the countries and the how their electric vehicle plans have fared so far:

Norway

Electric vehicles in Norway currently have a market share of 34.7 percent, making it the most penetrated market for EVs in the world.

However, what's more interesting is that number has shot up from what was just six percent in 2013.

Norway's National Transport Plan 2018-2029 (NTP) aims to cut emissions from private cars, trucks, ships, aircraft and construction equipment by half by 2030.

To achieve this, and accelerate conversion to EVs, Norway has provided incentives to car buyers, which include heavy subsidies. The country wants to only allow the sale of electric or hybrid plug-in cars by 2025.

United States

Despite being the home of Tesla, one of the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturers in the world, the United States does not figure in the list of top ten countries by market share of EVs.

However, more than one million electric vehicles are currently running on the streets of the US.

The US too incentivises EV buyers. The tax credit for new plug-in vehicles is worth USD 2,500 besides an additional USD 417 for each kilowatt-hour of battery capacity over 5 kWh.

France

France is aiming to end sales of all petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040 as part of a plan to meet its Paris climate accord targets.

The French government heavily subsidies electric vehicles and has also set up the national purchase incentive scheme for all-electric utility vans.

China

The market share of EVs in China grew by more than 744 percent between 2014 and 2015, taking the number of registered plug-in vehicles to 12,555.

The Chinese government is aiming to transform Chinese automakers into major players of the global automobile industry and, in the process, help improve the environment and save energy at home, both of which have been causes of concern.

India too has drawn up an ambitious plan to produce and sell only electric vehicles in the country by 2030.

The Indian government is hoping that establishing charging stations and giving boost to the battery industry will help create lakhs of jobs.

Britain has also decided to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2040.

While the push has been substantial on a national level in many countries, individual cities are also looking to play their part in the transition to EVs. Paris, Mexico City and Madrid, among others, have said that they plan to ban diesel vehicles from city centres by 2025.