Temporary relief to JAL promoters; SC gives time until Dec 31 to deposit Rs 275 crore

In what seems to be a temporary relief to the troubled promoters of Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the parent company of Jaypee Infratech Ltd to deposit Rs 275 crore and another Rs 275 crore by December 31. This is against the earlier order asking the promoters to deposit Rs 2000 crore by November 13 which the promoters were unable to meet even though four deadlines had expired.

While the Supreme Court’s order to deposit Rs 2000 crore stands, the court allowed the developer to deposit the amount in instalments but did not specify a timeline for the remaining Rs 1450 crore to be deposited by the promoter. However, the court in a lighter vein asked the promoter to deposit the entire amount “like good kids” (The apex court said acche bachon ki tarah paise jama kar dein), a lawyer present in the court confirmed.

The court also restrained the company’s independent directors, promoters and immediate family from selling their assets to raise money before the said amount had been deposited, saying that such a move would amount to contempt of court.

The bench comprised of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud.

Justice Misra noted that “these companies rode high on the money of homebuyers and they cannot destroy their lives.”

As Jaypee Associates deposited a cheque of Rs 275 crore in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, the apex court asked JAL to deposit another Rs 275 crore by December 31 (Rs 150 crore by December 13, 2017 and Rs 125 crore by December 31, 2017). No specific timeline was given to deposit the remaining Rs 1450 crore.

“While the court made it clear that the Rs 2000 crore order was still operational, it did not specify by when the remaining Rs 1450 crore needs to be deposited,” said Ramakant Rai of Trilegal who represented homebuyers.

All 13 directors of JAL (five promoter directors, and eight independent directors) were personally present in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The directors have also disclosed their personal assets in an affidavit to the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice of India called all directors to the court and personally asked them to deposit Rs 2,000 crore at the earliest possible. The Supreme Court has also asked the promoter directors, i.e. the Gaur family, to not dispose of any of their assets until they have deposited Rs 2,000 crore. If they are required to dispose of any of their assets to raise the amount, they can only do so after approaching the Supreme Court, lawyers present in court confirmed.

Homebuyers, through their lawyer, raised a demand for the forensic audit of JAL and JIL. In relation to this, the Central Government, through the Attorney-General, said that it is looking at the possibility of conducting a forensic audit on JAL and JIL but the apex court did not issue any order regarding a forensic audit, lawyers present in court said.

The amicus curiae Pawan Shri Aggarwal was directed to update the portal where homebuyers can register their claims, as per the last order, within one week from Wednesday (November 22).

There was confusion regarding the next date of hearing - whether the matter will be listed on December 14, 2017 or January 10, 2018. This will be clear once the order is released.

Apprehending that at least Rs 10,000 crore may have been diverted from Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) to Jaiprakash Associates Limited, a consortium of associations consisting of around 2,500 flat buyers of Jaypee Wish Town, Noida had filed an application with the Supreme Court seeking a forensic audit of both the companies earlier this week. The application was filed by Trilegal in the Supreme Court on behalf of the homebuyers.

Last week, to raise the Rs 2,000 crore that its real estate arm Jaypee Infratech owes homebuyers, Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) had passed the hat around its employees with the chairman Manoj Gaur writing a letter to senior employees to beseech them for financial help. Gaur’s letter, a copy of which has been seen by Moneycontrol, says: “The company is trying to prove its trustworthiness and bonafide in the Supreme Court but at this time the company seeks your help to come out of the crisis it currently faces.”

He promised to repay the amount borrowed from employees in nine instalments starting January. It also asked employees to provide their consent by November 18, 2017.

Last Monday, the Supreme Court had come down heavily on Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) for missing the fourth deadline to deposit Rs 2000 crore with the court’s registry towards refunding homebuyers and ordered that all non-institutional directors of the parent company be present before the apex court on the next date of hearing on November 22 (today) and also directed the amicus curiae to set up a portal for homebuyers.

The SC directed all non-institutional directors of the parent company be present at the next hearing and present their affidavits disclosing their personal assets, the order had said.

On September 11 this year, Supreme Court directed Jaypee Associates, the parent firm of its real estate firm Jaypee Infratech, to deposit Rs 2,000 crore by October 27. The apex court also asked the NCLT-appointed interim resolution professional (IRP) to take over the management of Jaypee Infratech and submit a plan to protect the interests of homebuyers and creditors within 45 days.