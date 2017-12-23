Telcos may seek damages for lost licences, investments after 2G verdict

After all the accused in the 2G spectrum case were acquitted on Thursday for want of evidence, the telecom companies whose licences were cancelled by the Supreme Court are now likely to seek compensation and damages from the government.

According to a report by Business Standard, lawyers who have worked on the 2G cases said a few of the companies had approached the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) back in 2012, seeking a refund of the licence fees they had paid.

The licences lost by these companies were given to them on a ‘first come, first served’ basis by the telecom ministry. The licence fee for a pan-Indian license, i.e. for all 22 circles, was Rs 1,658 crore.

However, as the cases against the accused entities were still pending in court, TDSAT dismissed the plea. Since that is no longer the case, promoters and investors of these companies have every right to approach the appellate body once again for compensation and damages.

The compensation sought by the companies in question could be for the license fees they had paid, any investment they made for setting up operations or meeting roll-out obligations set by the government, or any penalties they might have paid the government for not meeting those obligations.

In a report by The Economic Times, a source in the know said the arbitration proceedings started overseas by Loop Telecom’s top investor may be revived, in addition to the TDSAT case filed in 2012. Loop Telecom had sought damages of around Rs 4,000 crore from the government after being forced to shut shop.

“The plan is to proceed as soon as the Indian courts open in the New Year," the source said on the condition of anonymity. When asked to comment on the move, Loop Telecom promoter Nalin Khaitan said legal advice will be sought on what comes next.