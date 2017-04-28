Telcos begin state-wise GST registration

Moneycontrol News

As the government is all set to roll-out Goods and Services tax (GST), which is touted as the most transformative tax reform in decades, telecom companies have started to register themselves in every state as proposed in the one nation, one tax regime, reports Business Standard.

What does state-wise registration mean?

Telcos are present in multiple states and they provide their services in geo-mapped circles which are not necessarily mapped 1:1 with states. This means that one circle would represent one or more states.

As of now, telecom players operate in 22 circles and presence in one circle may include multiple states. There are 12 circles that cover more than one state. For example, the Delhi circle not only covers Delhi but also parts of Uttar Pradesh (Noida) and Haryana (Gurgaon). And, some states also overlap circles like Uttar Pradesh covers two telecom circles, UP (West) excluding Noida and UP (East).

Implementation of GST requires the telcos to register in each state where they operate resulting in multiple filing of tax returns. Companies that would file 2-3 returns annually may now have to file as many as 2-3 in a month, along with separate assessments and audits in each of the states.

Will it be a burden for telcos?

Bipin Sapra, Tax Partner, Telecom Practice, EY India in a report says, “The multiple state-wise registration would tremendously increase efforts and cost of compliance for telecom companies (telcos). He reiterates that telcos would be required to file at least three returns on a monthly basis per registration (i.e. state-wise registration) under GST, unlike single centralised registration on a pan-India basis and merely 2-3 returns per year under the current indirect tax regime.

"Multiple registrations for telecom companies under the GST will increase the compliance burden and costs. A single pan-India registration under the GST will result in ease of doing business and will not have any adverse impact on state government revenues," Rajan Mathews director-general, Cellular Operators Association of India told the paper.