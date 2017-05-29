TeamLease to pick up 30% stake in job portal Freshersworld

Moneycontrol News

Staffing company TeamLease Services today announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which they will acquire 30 percent stake in entry-level job portal Freshersworld. With this, the former will save on the costs incurred on data search for new candidates.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close before the end of July 2017.

Freshersworld will continue operating as a separate and independent entity.

Rituparnna Chakraborty, Executive Vice President, TeamLease Services told Moneycontrol said that both they and Freshersworld have a similar profile of candidates which ranges between 0-3 years of experience.

"The search cost is one of the biggest costs that an employer incurs. This stake purchase will help in reducing search costs and build the scale that we aspire to," she explained.

While the entry-level jobs market is unorganised and scattered, TeamLease believes that this will add to their existing portfolio and build up their expertise.

Joby Joseph, Founder & CEO, Freshersworld said that the partnership with Teamlease will allow them to create a formidable force with enhanced product offerings in building databases, online job matching, assessments and background verification.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, TeamLease will acquire 30 percent stake in Freshersworld through part primary and part secondary sale. The deal is structured as an all-cash tender financed with the existing cash reserves of TeamLease.

The purchase price implies an enterprise value of Rs 18 crore pre-money and Rs 20 crore post-money. The primary infusion of capital into the business is intended to enhance the product features and back-end technology of freshersworld.com.

Further, the acquisition of a further stake in Freshersworld or complete exit is linked to future performance and key product milestones over the next 3-year period.