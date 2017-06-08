TCS launches BaNCS app development kit to help banks create apps

Moneycontrol News

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the launch of the BaNCS app development kit that will help financial institutions develop their own apps and deploy it across devices.

The project was driven by the need for banks to have an App Development Environment where they can carry out business processes, products and services as a series of applications connected to its core functions.

Commenting on the launch, Sathish Vallat, Head of TCS BaNCS Digital said “The vision for BaNCS ADK is to transfer flexibility and speed of development to the Bank, leveraging a library of business aware financial widgets and components."

Using the tool, financial institutions can deliver rich omni-channel experiences using pre-built widgets and components that have been based on a data model by Interactive Financial Exchange (IFX).

While the application comes with its own presets, it can also be modified by the user banks to launch their own designed widgets in the app and utilise them for publishing.

TCS BaNCS aims to expand to become a chief deliverer of core systems for banking, insurance and capitals markets industries worldwide.