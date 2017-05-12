App
May 12, 2017 10:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Steel's Joda East Iron Mine gets award

Tata Steel's Joda East Iron Mine bagged the "NALCO Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das Quality Award" for 2017 in the category of "Large Enterprise".

On behalf of Tata Steel, the award was received by Rajesh Kumar, Head (Operation), Joda East Iron Mine, Tata Steel and Nitin Thakur, Manager Improvement, Joda, Tata Steel at a function held here yesterday, a company release said.

The award was presented by Ravi Bhushan Grover, Homi Bhabha Chair Professor and Member, Atomic Energy Commission, Dr Tapan Kumar Chand, CMD, NALCO and S K Roy, Director (Project & Technical), NALCO.

Pankaj Satija, General Manager (OMQ), Tata Steel said: "We are pleased to be recognised with the quality award. At Tata Steel, Business excellence and TQM (Total Quality Management) are an integral part of the work culture. This award is in recognition of the hard work our team puts in to create value for all stakeholders.

