Tata Steel's Joda East Iron Mine gets award
Tata Steel's Joda East Iron Mine bagged the "NALCO Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das Quality Award" for 2017 in the category of "Large Enterprise".
On behalf of Tata Steel, the award was received by Rajesh Kumar, Head (Operation), Joda East Iron Mine, Tata Steel and Nitin Thakur, Manager Improvement, Joda, Tata Steel at a function held here yesterday, a company release said.
The award was presented by Ravi Bhushan Grover, Homi Bhabha Chair Professor and Member, Atomic Energy Commission, Dr Tapan Kumar Chand, CMD, NALCO and S K Roy, Director (Project & Technical), NALCO.