Tata Steel to pay Rs 165 cr for annual bonus
A total of 26,095 eligible employees will get the bonus in the range of Rs 17,193 and Rs 1,72,365.
Private steel major Tata Steel will pay Rs 165 crore on account of annual bonus to its employees for the accounting year 2016-17.
A Memorandum of Settlement has been signed here today between the company management and the Tata Workers' Union in this regard, a Tata Steel release said.
A total of 26,095 eligible employees will get the bonus in the range of Rs 17,193 and Rs 1,72,365.