Tata Steel board to meet next week to consider fund raising

A meeting of the company's board will be held on December 18-19 to consider a proposal to raise funds by issue shares or securities, Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing.
The board will consider raising of funds via qualified institutions placement, rights issue, preferential issue or through any other permissible mode, it added.