May 30, 2017 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata sons chief N Chandrasekaran took home Rs 30 cr as TCS CEO in FY17

Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran took home a pay package of Rs 30.15 crore in FY2017 during his tenure as the CEO and MD of TCS, India's largest IT services firm.

Tata sons chief N Chandrasekaran took home Rs 30 cr as TCS CEO in FY17

Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran took home a pay package of Rs 30.15 crore in FY2017 during his tenure as the CEO and MD of TCS, India's largest IT services firm.

Chandra, as he is popularly known, was elevated as Tata Sons chairman in February this year. Tata Sons is the holding company of the USD 103 billion salt-to-software conglomerate.

As the CEO of TCS, he earned Rs 2.44 crore in basic salary, Rs 25 crore as commission and Rs 2.7 crore in allowances, according to the company's 2016-17 annual report.

The numbers cannot be compared to the previous year as the executives moved on to their new positions in the last quarter of the financial year.

In FY2015-16, Chandrasekaran had earned Rs 25.6 crore and also received an additional Rs 10 crore as part of a one-time special bonus.

Chandrasekaran was succeeded by Rajesh Gopinathan, who was earlier serving as the CFO.

Gopinathan took home Rs 6.22 crore during the fiscal.

"The renumeration includes compensation for full year as chief financial officer from April 1, 2016 to February 21, 2017 and as CEO and MD from February 21, 2017 to March 31, 2017," the report said.

CEO salaries in the tech sector have come under spotlight after Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy had questioned pay hikes for senior executives at the Bengaluru-based firm.

