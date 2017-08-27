Tata Sons appoints Agrawala as president-Infra, defence

Tata Sons today announced the appointment of Banmali Agrawala as president- Infrastructure, Defence and Aerospace.

In his new role, Agrawala will report to the executive chairman N Chandrasekaran, the company said in a release issued here.

Agrawala will be taking up his new role effective October 1, 2017.

"The Tata group has a significant footprint in the infrastructure, defence and aerospace sectors. Agrawala's global experience in these industries will be very beneficial as we build scale and aspire for the next phase of growth," Chandrasekaran said.

Prior to this, Agrawala was the president and CEO of GE South Asia.