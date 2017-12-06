Tata Sky partners FTheCouch (FTC) Beauty Studio

Tata Sky today launched its interactive service in partnership with FTheCouch (FTC) Beauty Studio, a Suniel Shetty initiative, in Jaipur.

The new service Tata Sky Beauty will bring make-up hacks, savvy fashion trends, delightful skin care tips, among others from industry to households across the country.

Tata Sky Beauty will bring home beauty wizards who will share tips and tricks on makeup, skincare and the latest fashion trends in an easy to understand format at the touch of a butto, according to a release.