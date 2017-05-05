Tata Power ropes in ex-Cabinet secretary Chandrasekhar

Tata Power today appointed former Cabinet secretary K M Chandrasekhar independent director on its board for five years.

"We are pleased to inform you that the board, vide resolution passed today, has appointed K M Chandrasekhar as an independent director of the company with immediate effect, for five years, subject to approval of the shareholders at the next general meeting," Tata Power said in a BSE filing.

A 1970 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre, Chandrasekhar retired in June 2011.

He spent first 25 years of his career in Kerala and in 1996, joined the central government on deputation.

During his 15-year tenure with the central government, he held several positions such as joint secretary at Ministry of Commerce, deputy chief of mission in the Embassy of India at Brussels and the ambassador and permanent representative of India in the World Trade Organisation.

Chandrasekhar has discharged his responsibilities as chairman, managing director or member of board of directors of more than 40 companies in the public, joint and private sector, the filing said.