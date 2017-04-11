App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 06, 2017 02:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power generates 51,000 MUs of power for first time in FY17

It also reported significant increase of 15.2 per cent in output, with its total power generation capacity at 10,577 MW from various fuel sources such as thermal, hydroelectric power, renewable energy (wind and solar PV) and waste heat recovery.

Tata Power generates 51,000 MUs of power for first time in FY17

Private player Tata Power today said electricity generation from all its plants collectively crossed 51,000 Million Units (MUs) in 2016-17.

It also reported significant increase of 15.2 per cent in output, with its total power generation capacity at 10,577 MW from various fuel sources such as thermal, hydroelectric power, renewable energy (wind and solar PV) and waste heat recovery.

According to a statement by the company, it also has a significant presence in the clean energy space with a gross installed capacity of 3,141 MW.

In 2016-17, Tata Power's total customer base crossed the 2.6 million mark, as Mumbai Distribution's consumer base crossed 6,70,000 customers with over 1 lakh consumers on Tata Power's wires.

The AT&C losses at Delhi (TPDDL) are expected to be 8.60 per cent last fiscal, one of the lowest in the country, as against DERC target of 10.50 per cent, it said.

Training & Certification of employees and contract workmen was carried out in collaboration with Tata Power Skill Development Institute (TPSDI).

TPSDI imparted training for more than 77,866 man-days to 10,822 workmen across its 4 centres and also offered 26 courses to over 460 batches in FY17 and was awarded CBIP award 2016 for capacity building and training.

Tata Power Managing Director Anil Sardana said: "The increase in share of our renewables generation is very satisfying and is also towards contributing to the national target of shifting towards cleaner generation.

tags #Anil Sardana #Business #electricity generation #solar #Tata Power

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.