Tata Motors ready with BS-IV engines for entire CV range

Tata Motors today said it is ready with two BS-IV compliant engines that use SCR (selective catalytic reduction) and EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) technologies, which lowers the overall cost of ownership.

The largest truck and bus manufacturer said the EGR technology, adopted in 2010, will power small-to-medium category of commercial vehicles with engine requirements up to 180 HP, while the SCR technology, adopted in 2014, will power medium and heavy duty commercial vehicles in the 130-400 HP engines.

SCR can be scaled up further and will enable Tata Motors to meet the stringent BS-VI emission norm, which will be in force from April 2020.

SCR technology allows engine to operate at more optimal combustion providing better power, fuel efficiency and lower NOx and particulate matter generation, while EGR is a relatively low cost, simple, and easy to integrate technology.

EGR reduces NOx emissions from the engine, the globally proven SCR technology offers cleaner exhaust, better power and fuel efficiency, executive director, commercial vehicles business Ravindra Pisharody told reporters here.

He said both the engines are developed by Tata- Cummins, a joint venture between Tata Motors and US-based Cummins Inc.

Pisharody further said that introduction and adoption of EGR and SCR technologies reiterates our capabilities with regard to introducing future technologies besides helping us new emission norms and also optimise total cost of ownership.

The SCR is a process that simply adds a diesel exhaust fluid into the exhaust gas stream and filters it through a catalyst. The DEF vaporises and decomposes to form ammonia (NH3), which in conjunction with the SCR catalyst reacts with NOx (Nitrogen Oxides) to convert the pollutant into nitrogen (N2) and water (H2O) which are released into the air.

This technology also needs less fuel since the engine is tuned to cut NOx thus increase performance and fuel economy. SCR is a globally proven technology which almost every diesel engine manufacturer has adopted.

The EGR reduces Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emissions within the engine by re-circulating a portion of an engine's exhaust gas back to the engine cylinders after cooling, depriving it of some oxygen, leading to lower temperature burn.

EGR uses enhanced electronic controls, even higher- pressure fuel injection, multiple coolers, and optimised turbocharging, helping it reduce NOx emissions.