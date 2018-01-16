App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jan 16, 2018 10:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors may unveil 3 new models at Auto Expo, promo video suggests

Amongst the models in the video, one model stood out for its broader dimensions that suggested it was a sedan. This model will probably demonstrate Tata Motors’ concept of smart mobility.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tata Motors will launch a mid-size SUV by Diwali next year. This will bridge the gap between the existing Nexon and Hexa SUV.
As Tata Motors gears up for next month’s Auto Expo, which expected to be the most dynamic one for the 70 year-old company among all its previous appearances there, managing director Guenter Butschek shared a brief glimpse of the company's plans in an unusual video.

The two-minute video, which was sent to the media on Tuesday, shows Butschek standing in front of three masked models that are set to be unveiled at the biennial event starting February 7.

Going by popular belief, one of the unveilings will be of a premium hatchback that will compete against the best-selling Maruti Suzuki Baleno. There will also be a mid-size sports utility vehicle that will be positioned above the Tata Nexon and will take on the Hyundai Creta.

Amongst the models in the video, one model stood out for its broader dimensions that suggested it was a sedan. This model will probably demonstrate Tata Motors’ concept of smart mobility.

“2018 is a very important year for Tata Motors and this year’s Auto Expo we will make it more special as this marks a momentous occasion in our journey towards the future of integrated mobility solutions. Mobility is what drives the nation and keeps the wheels of the economy moving. We are proud to have led this space for over seven decades. By bringing global innovations to the Indian automotive industry and to meet customer aspirations,” said Butschek.

While many big names have pulled out of the Auto Expo, citing a variety of reasons ranging from high costs and lack of any new offerings, the event will see participation from some of its regular patrons like Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda.

“In alignment of the founding vision of Sir Jamshetji Tata, we have worked hard, very hard towards the common goal of building the nation. In this landmark 150th year for the group Tata Motors continues to remain committed to this vision. And at the center of our brand our brand promise, ‘connecting aspirations’ will help India realize the future it desires. Our pavilion at the Delhi Auto Expo will highlight the synergy with the government’s concept of smart cities,” the MD said.

