Tata Motors may launch electric Nano in Delhi with Ola for its taxi fleet

Tata Motors is planning to launch Tata Nano Electric which will compete with the likes of Mahindra e2o, reports The Financial Express.

A report published by Team-BHP in September stated that the company was found testing Tata Nano electric near Coimbatore sporting the Nano GenX bodywork. The sticker '4BNEV-A08' on the window was the only way of knowing it was an electric car.

Tata Motors would introduce Nano Electric cars in Delhi in collaboration with Ola Cabs which will add the electric cars to its taxi fleet in the national capital at the end of this year.

Tata Motors had showcased the first Nano EV concept car at the Geneva motor show in 2010 which came with a super-polymer lithium battery and promised a range of 160km on full charge.

The decision to push for the electric vehicle came after the Centre said that country will go all-electric car by 2030 and the deteriorating air quality in the northern parts of the country prompted automakers to accelerate their plans to introduce electric vehicle.

One major advantage of the electric car is that it does not emit harmful pollutants and are nature-friendly.

Tata Motors has been working on electric car technology through its UK-based Tata Motors European Technical Centre (TMETC) where it developed the Bolt EV and disclosed the Tiago EV last month according to Autocar India.

Tiago electric car is powered by an 85kW motor that offers 200Nm torque and a range of around 100km.