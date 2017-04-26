Tata Motors left with 15,000 unsold BS-3 stock

Moneycontrol News

Tata Motors, the country’s largest commercial vehicle maker, said today that it has an unsold Bharat Stage III (BS-3) stock of 15,000 trucks and buses which it intends to export, upgrade to BS-4 and dismantle for other use.

Around 8,000-8,500 of the BS-3 lot will be exported to Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on as-is-where-is-basis, the shipments of which has already begun. About 90 percent of the remaining 6,500-7,000 will be upgraded to BS-4, a senior company executive said today.

Of the 15,000 units about 4,000 are medium and heavy duty vehicles and the rest are small commercial vehicles (SCv). Vehicles like Ace and Magic, which are SCVs, will be converted to BS 4.

Ravindra Pisharody, Executive Director (Commercial Vehicles), Tata Motors, said, "We have started with the conversion process to BS-4 but we are not moving very fast for those products which we cannot upgrade to BS 4 because the cost is very high".

After rivals Ashok Leyland and VE Commercial Vehicles Tata Motors became the lastest company to announce plans of reworking the EGR-based (exhaust gas recirculation) engine to meet BS-4 emissions norms.

CV makers were badly hit following a Supreme Court verdict on March 29 ordering a ban on sale of BS-3 vehicles after March 31 which impacted about 40,000-45,000 vehicles valued at Rs 5,500 crore.

While SC refused to relent on the matter the government (Ministry of Heavy Industries) and the automotive companies’ apex lobby body the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM) have appealed to the apex court for giving the industry a breather. All companies have, however, refused to talk about it.

Talking on the sidelines of a press event Pisharody said, "Because of the sudden ruling we were caught off guard but we respect the SC decision. While the wholesales in March was only 14,000 retails during the same month was much higher between 21,000-22,000".

While the cost of converting an existing BS-3 vehicle to BS-4 is expected to be around Rs 20,000 the company did not divulge details of the total value of the unsold BS 3 stock. While Tata Motors has the biggest inventory of unsold BS 3 vehicles Chennai-based Ashok Layland has about 10664 and Delhi-based VE Commercial Vehicles has about 1,500 of BS-3 stock.

Tata Motors’ engine supplier Cummins has started work on BS-6 engines in India based on the globally accepted Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology. Tata Motors said it adopted the SCR technology in 2014 for its medium and heavy range having engine power of 130-400hp.

Engines having the older but cheaper EGR technology, cannot be upgraded to the extremely stringent BS-6 norm which will be brought in force in 2020. Though SCR is expensive than EGR it is also more fuel-efficient.

SCR technology allows engines to operate at a more optimal combustion temperature providing better power and lower NOx and particulate matter generation.