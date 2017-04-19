Tata Motors launches AMT buses, price starts at Rs 21 lakh

Tata Motors today launched buses with automated manual transmission (AMT) technology in its Starbus and Ultra ranges with price starting at Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The AMT buses have been developed especially for city applications with heavy traffic and will be available in multiple variants for diverse applications, the company said in a statement.

It frees driver from gear shifts and clutch operations thereby increasing driver comfort and safety, it added.

Commenting on the launch, Tata Motors Executive Director - Commercial Vehicles Ravi Pisharody said the AMT technology for buses has been developed with WABCO.

"We will continue to work with partners like them to develop and introduce products with best-in-class value proposition, delivering world-class solutions for the Indian customer, he added.

The company said its AMT buses come with manual and automatic options with economy and power modes for different driving conditions.