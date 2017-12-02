Tata Motors hands over 50 buses to BMTC      

A fleet of 50 buses of Tata Motors today joined the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

Tata Motors said the new delivery of 50 buses is a part of the larger order of 1,385 buses bagged by Tata Motors earlier this year, comprising 350 Ultra 6/9 BS IV Midi and 1035 LPO 1512/55 BS IV buses.

Transport Minister H M Revanna, Health and Family welfare Minister K R Ramesh Kumar, along with officials from BMTC and Tata Motors were present at the handover ceremony, the company said in a release here.

Sandeep Kumar, Head-sales and Marketing -Passenger, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "With the successful delivery of 50 new buses, we at Tata Motors take great pride in our continued association with BMTC."

"We will continue to partner with STUs across the country to enhance end user needs, which will further help boost our efforts towards innovations in the public transport space," he said.