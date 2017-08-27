Tata Motors charts detailed plans to change manufacturing footprint

Tata Motors is laying down an action plan to trim the currently high costs structure per model, as highlighted by Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

To leverage past investments better, and be profitable again the company plans a complex but necessary change in its manufacturing setup for both commercial and passenger vehicles.

The next-generation passenger cars, which will be based on the advanced modular platform (AMP) to be rolled out in 2019, will have a manufacturing process that will be different from current-generation Tata models.

The company has six manufacturing plants in India, the most by any automotive company in the country. However, utilisation is among the lowest in the industry as far as passenger vehicles are concerned.

Going forward, the company plans to discontinue use of certain parts of its facilities which will hopefully bring down overall costs (mainly fixed costs). Talking to Moneycontrol Guenter Butschek, Managing Director Tata Motors said the company is looking to adopt a very flexible approach where it can ‘switch on/off’, as desired, certain areas of a facility.

“There could be some temporary hibernation of some smaller part of the facilities in order to focus the activities on certain capacity and leverage that capacity. And when the need is there we can actually switch on the life in other areas of the capacity at very low cost. This is the big advantage. But we need to take the opportunity now to recaliberate the overall system and to get it ready for profitable growth opportunities”, Butschek said.

Tata Motors has two facilities (Pune and Sanand) producing cars and sports utility vehicles (PV) and four other facilities (Jamshedpur, Lucknow, Dharwad and Pantnagar) where it makes trucks and buses (CV). In addition it has two more facilities under joint venture arrangement (Goa and Ranjangaon).

“We are in a brown paper situation (where) we have drawn a green field vision. What we have invested in remains an investment and it will be a huge waste to divest something today where you have a capacity that can work for 4-5 years. We have very carefully crafted and drafted migration from today’s brownfield into a future brownish greenfield. So we would like to get as close as possible to a footprint as we would have set it up (under greenfield)”, added Butschek.

During the worst periods, capacity utilisation in Tata Motors had slumped to 10-20 percent in passenger vehicles and to 30-40 percent in commercial vehicles. “We would normally need atleast 65 percent. According to global standards 85 percent would be the dream of every CEO”, added Butschek.

The company is also trying to distinguish what manufacturing operations is core to the company and what is non-core. This will allow it to outsource some operations thereby reducing the manufacturing load on itself considerably.

“We have given ourselves in a very structured exercise; a clear definition of what is core and what is non-core, what is make and what is buy, that’s the one part of the exercise”, added Butschek.

Butschek was referring to the Impact project that encompasses manufacturing strategy and footprint to CVs and PVs. This includes focus on powertrain, components, engines and gearbox press shop and forgings.

“In PV the business is going to come with the launch of new products because they will see a rapid increase in volume. But at the same time we will bring a high degree of flexibility to these lines which makes us less vulnerable to market fluctuations. Even if something looks structurally completely underutilized today we expect in 2-3 years time the game is going change to the extent we start leveraging what has been invested in the past as a benefit for the future”, added Butschek.