Tata Motors bags contract to supply 3192 Safari Storme to the Indian Army

Tata Motors, one of India’s biggest suppliers to the defence, has signed a contract for supply of 3,192 units of the Tata Safari Storme 4x4 to the Indian Armed Forces.

The supply will be under a new category of vehicles - GS800 (General Service 800). The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had floated a request for proposal (RFP) for vehicles with three basic criteria – minimum payload capacity of 800 kgs, hard roofs and air conditioning.

Developed indigenously, the Tata Safari Storme 4x4 has completed a total trial duration of 15 months in various terrains across the country.

Vernon Noronha, Vice President, Defence & Government Business, Tata Motors said, “We are very proud to have received this prestigious order for over 3000 units of the Safari Storme under the newly formed GS800 category. Tata Motors has been a leading supplier of mobility solutions to the Indian Armed Forces and this order is a testimony to our partnership with the country’s security forces.”

This variant of the Storme has been modified from the one available for civilians with an upgraded drivetrain and significantly modified suspension. “We will shortly commence delivery of these vehicles for the Army and Navy in a phased manner”, added Noronha.

Introduced in 2012, the Safari Storme has renewed power of 156 PS and 400 nm torque. The Storme provides easy drivability, swifter response and lower NVH (noise, vibration and harshness), with superior fuel efficiency and best-in-class ground clearance of 200mm. The 4X4 variant also features ESOF (electronic shift-on-fly) technology, enabling engagement of the 4X4 or 4X2 mode on the move.