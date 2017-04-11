App
Apr 11, 2017 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors appoints Rajesh Khatri as head of manufacturing operations

Khatri will report to Mayank Pareek, President of Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle business unit.

Swaraj Baggonkar

Moneycontrol News

Tata Motors, the country?s fifth largest passenger carmaker, has appointed Rajesh Khatri as head of manufacturing operations. The move is part of an part of an on-going major reshuffle exercise at the carmaker.

Khatri, who was with TAL Manufacturing Solutions, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, as its Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, will report to Mayank Pareek, President of Tata Motors? passenger vehicle business unit.

?Your information is correct. These are all movements within the Tata Motors Group as part of our ongoing Organisation Effectiveness Initiative?, said a Tata Motors spokesperson.

Khatri is a Bachelor of Engineering in Production Engineering from VJTI ? Mumbai University. With a global experience of 32 years in manufacturing and business management in aerospace, engineering, construction equipment and large heavy engineering organisations, Khatri is also the Chairperson for the Regional Council (West) and Director of The Indian Machine Tools Manufacturers? Association (IMTMA).

Mumbai-based Tata Motors is undertaking its biggest reform yet involving elimination of a few levels of reporting, making the organisation flatter, agile and more responsive. The company aims to bring in more accountability and speed with the organisation rejig, according to company officials.

