May 10, 2017 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI
Tata Motors appoints O P Bhatt as independent director
Tata Motors today said ex-SBI Chairman O P Bhatt has been appointed as an additional and independent director on its board. The board of directors yesterday approved the appointment of O P Bhatt as an additional and independent director with effect from May 9, 2017 for a tenure of five years, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.
Bhatt also serves as director on the boards of group firms Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Steel.Last year in November, he briefly served as Chairman of Tata Steel after Cyrus Mistry was ousted as Chairman of Tata Sons. He is also an independent director on the board of Standard Chartered Bank Plc and Hindustan Unilever. From July 1, 2006 to March 31, 2011, he was the Chairman of the State Bank group, that included State Bank of India (SBI) and its five associate banks and other insurance and fund management arms, among others.