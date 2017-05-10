App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 10, 2017 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors appoints O P Bhatt as independent director

Tata Motors today said ex-SBI Chairman O P Bhatt has been appointed as an additional and independent director on its board.

Tata Motors appoints O P Bhatt as independent director

Tata Motors today said ex-SBI Chairman O P Bhatt has been appointed as an additional and independent director on its board. The board of directors yesterday approved the appointment of O P Bhatt as an additional and independent director with effect from May 9, 2017 for a tenure of five years, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.

Bhatt also serves as director on the boards of group firms Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Steel.

Last year in November, he briefly served as Chairman of Tata Steel after Cyrus Mistry was ousted as Chairman of Tata Sons. He is also an independent director on the board of Standard Chartered Bank Plc and Hindustan Unilever. From July 1, 2006 to March 31, 2011, he was the Chairman of the State Bank group, that included State Bank of India (SBI) and its five associate banks and other insurance and fund management arms, among others.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.