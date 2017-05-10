Tata Motors appoints O P Bhatt as independent director

Tata Motors today said ex-SBI Chairman O P Bhatt has been appointed as an additional and independent director on its board. The board of directors yesterday approved the appointment of O P Bhatt as an additional and independent director with effect from May 9, 2017 for a tenure of five years, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.

Bhatt also serves as director on the boards of group firms Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Steel.