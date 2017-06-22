Tata-Lockheed deal: Game-changer or a sham?

Moneycontrol News

The recent deal between Tata and Lockheed is being applauded by many as a game-changer but critics are contending that it is nothing but a ploy to dump an ageing and outdated jet to India.

Tata recently signed a deal with US firm Lockheed to establish a plant in India to produce and service the F16 block-70 fighter jets. The deal is considered as a major step by the US company with an eye on Indian Air Force's plans to buy over 200 new fighter jets to its ageing fleet. It has earned praise for giving a boost to the Make in India plans.

But is it a ploy to make India a dumping ground for a jet that originated in the 70s? Brahma Chellaney, a commentator on strategic affairs tweeted, "Is Lockheed dumping F-16s on India? F-16s will become more obsolete by the time the first India-made ones roll out."

Another writer, Rahul Bedi, too shared similar doubts while talking to BBC. He said that the jet has already reached the maximum level of modernisation, adding that it is being phased out by the US for the much newer F-35's.

However, Lockheed has rejected this argument. “The F-16 remains the backbone of the US Air Force's frontline air fleet and the US Air Force plans to operate F-16s, alongside F-35s and other aircraft for decades into the future. The US Air Force recently announced plans to extend the structural service life of up to 841 of its F-16s,” the company told the BBC.