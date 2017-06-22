App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 22, 2017 09:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata-Lockheed deal: Game-changer or a sham?

Is it a ploy to make India a dumping ground for a jet that originated in the 70s?

Tata-Lockheed deal: Game-changer or a sham?

Moneycontrol News

The recent deal between Tata and Lockheed is being applauded by many as a game-changer but critics are contending that it is nothing but a ploy to dump an ageing and outdated jet to India.

Tata recently signed a deal with US firm Lockheed to establish a plant in India to produce and service the F16 block-70 fighter jets. The deal is considered as a major step by the US company with an eye on Indian Air Force's plans to buy over 200 new fighter jets to its ageing fleet. It has earned praise for giving a boost to the Make in India plans.

But is it a ploy to make India a dumping ground for a jet that originated in the 70s? Brahma Chellaney, a commentator on strategic affairs tweeted, "Is Lockheed dumping F-16s on India? F-16s will become more obsolete by the time the first India-made ones roll out."

Another writer, Rahul Bedi, too shared similar doubts while talking to BBC. He said that the jet has already reached the maximum level of modernisation, adding that it is being phased out by the US for the much newer F-35's.

However, Lockheed has rejected this argument. “The F-16 remains the backbone of the US Air Force's frontline air fleet and the US Air Force plans to operate F-16s, alongside F-35s and other aircraft for decades into the future. The US Air Force recently announced plans to extend the structural service life of up to 841 of its F-16s,” the company told the BBC.

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.