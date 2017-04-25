Tata Communications cloud-based platform to manage global media assets

Tata Communications has been chosen by a US-based digital media and broadcasting company to build a high-performance cloud-based platform for global media asset management, content contribution and distribution.

It will enable VICE Media to capture content anywhere in the world, and quickly make it available to hundreds of editors in production centres in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Toronto and London, for publishing and broadcasting across VICE Media channels, Tata Communications said today.

The new platform is underpinned by Tata Communications Media Ecosystem, which offers VICE Media a full set of media solutions.

It includes the Video Connect service, which complements VICE Media's local area network and provides the company with a global area network of video contribution and Internet Protocol connectivity.

With speeds of up to 10 Gbps, Video Connect enables a seamless transfer of video files and remote collaboration between VICE Media teams across different geographies as if they were in the same location.

The Media Ecosystem is also equipped with Tata Communications Cloud Storage, which provides VICE Media with secure, reliable private cloud-based media storage for read- write access and archival of data-intensive video files.

Previously, some of these files were stored on-premise which made teamwork challenging between different studios.

All VICE Media's files, including videos in HD, 4K and Ultra-high-definition formats, are also now replicated in multiple private cloud locations around the world in real-time for back-up and disaster recovery.

"We need to be able operate seamlessly across all platforms to reach a global audience with our content," said Ariel Rubio, Vice President of IT at VICE Media.

"To do this, we need a powerful, well connected platform that enables us to collaborate as if we were together in the same location. Working with Tata Communications, we are able to get a local area network (LAN) experience in a wide area network (WAN) environment, underpinned by the company's global network," he said.

"VICE Media's needs reflect a growing trend in the media and entertainment market, whereby there is a huge pressure to quench audiences' thirst for live events, big and small, as they happen around the world, and bring viewers enhanced experiences through higher quality formats such as 4K and UHD," said Brian Morris, Vice President and General Manager, Global Media and Entertainment Services at Tata Communications.