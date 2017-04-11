App
Apr 11, 2017 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Cleantech backs largest solar rooftop system in Mumbai

Tata Cleantech Capital (TCCL) has funded the largest solar rooftop project in the megapolis, for an amount of Rs 2.36 crore.

TCCL, is a joint venture between Tata Capital and International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The project at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) was established and installed by Avesta Solar Private Limited (ASPL), TCCL said in a statement.

"TCCL is pleased to have funded the city's largest private Solar rooftop project," Manish Chourasia, CEO, Tata Cleantech Capital Limited said in a statement.

