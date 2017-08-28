App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Aug 27, 2017 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Task force working on biz model for SAIL-ArcelorMittal JV

A joint task force of SAIL and ArcelorMittal is in the process of finalising a business model for the proposed JV.

Task force working on biz model for SAIL-ArcelorMittal JV

A joint task force of SAIL and ArcelorMittal is in the process of finalising a business model for the proposed JV.

"Joint task force of SAIL and ArcelorMittal is working on feasibility study, location of unit and business model for the alliance," Steel Authority of India (SAIL) said in its annual report 2016-17.

Based on the outcome of the joint study, it said, definitive agreements for setting up the joint venture (JV) company will be put in place. The team consists of representatives from both the companies.

In line with the Make in India programme, SAIL and ArcelorMittal in May 2015 had entered into a pact to explore the possibility of setting up an automotive steel manufacturing facility under a JV in the country.

The proposed JV will construct a state-of-the-art cold rolling mill and other downstream finishing facilities in India that will offer technologically advanced steel products to India's rapidly growing automotive sector, the annual report said.

SAIL had earlier sought help from the Niti Aayog to resolve differences with ArcelorMittal over the setting up of a Rs 5,000-crore steel plant.

A meeting was subsequently convened where both were asked to finalise their JV agreement, according to an official.

The government had earlier said the proposed auto-grade steel plant would be set up close to an automobile hub.

tags #Companies

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.