Tantuja ties up with Amazon.com for selling sarees in US

Tantuja, the apex body of handloom weavers' society of West Bengal, has tied up with online marketplace Amazon.com for selling sarees in the US.

Tantuja would now become a seller under Amazon's global selling program covering 10 countries of the world, Swapan Debnath, West Bengal minister of state for handloom and textiles told reporters here today.

Debnath said Tantuja had earlier tied up with Amazon.in for selling handloom sarees within India. A similar arrangement had also been made with another online marketplace Flipkart, he said.

Last year, Tantuja had sold sarees worth Rs 65 lakh through e-commerce portals Amazon.in and Flipkart, he said.

With a meagre turnover of Rs 53 crore in 2010-11, Tantuja's present turnover was at Rs 150 crore with an operational profit of Rs four crore, Debnath said.

With 68 showrooms at present, Tantuja sells handloom sarees like Jamdani, Baluchari, Tangail, Dhaniakhali, Murshidabad Silk, Tasar Silk, and many more, he said.

Director & GM (seller services) of Amazon India Gopal Pillai said that after US, the sarees would be sold in the markets of Europe and UK under the global selling programme.