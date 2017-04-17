App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 17, 2017 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tantuja ties up with Amazon.com for selling sarees in US

Tantuja would now become a seller under Amazon's global selling program covering 10 countries of the world, Swapan Debnath, West Bengal minister of state for handloom and textiles told reporters here today.

Tantuja ties up with Amazon.com for selling sarees in US

Tantuja, the apex body of handloom weavers' society of West Bengal, has tied up with online marketplace Amazon.com for selling sarees in the US.

Tantuja would now become a seller under Amazon's global selling program covering 10 countries of the world, Swapan Debnath, West Bengal minister of state for handloom and textiles told reporters here today.

Debnath said Tantuja had earlier tied up with Amazon.in for selling handloom sarees within India. A similar arrangement had also been made with another online marketplace Flipkart, he said.

Last year, Tantuja had sold sarees worth Rs 65 lakh through e-commerce portals Amazon.in and Flipkart, he said.

With a meagre turnover of Rs 53 crore in 2010-11, Tantuja's present turnover was at Rs 150 crore with an operational profit of Rs four crore, Debnath said.

With 68 showrooms at present, Tantuja sells handloom sarees like Jamdani, Baluchari, Tangail, Dhaniakhali, Murshidabad Silk, Tasar Silk, and many more, he said.

Director & GM (seller services) of Amazon India Gopal Pillai said that after US, the sarees would be sold in the markets of Europe and UK under the global selling programme.

tags #Amazon.com #Business #Flipkart #Tantuja

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.