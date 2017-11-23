App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 23, 2017 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Talwalkars partners Mickey Mehta

Talwalkars has a national footprint of over 220 fitness centres, while Mehta has 15 wellness centres across the city, Talwalkars Better Value Fitness said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Fitness chain Talwalkars today entered into a strategic partnership with holistic health expert Mickey Mehta.

Talwalkars has a national footprint of over 220 fitness centres, while Mehta has 15 wellness centres across the city, Talwalkars Better Value Fitness said in a statement.

This partnership will leverage Talwalkars' infrastructure to promote Mehta's wellness offerings and intellectual property and also help expand the footprint of Mehta's brand.

"This partnership with Talwalkars will give me a national platform and is a first step in building a global brand footprint," he said.

Mehta's wellness offerings and branded IPs include wellness foods, nutraceuticals, fitness/sports merchandise among others.

"We want to create more value through wellness foods, nutraceuticals, merchandise, digital Mickey and Mickey's IPs and services via the Talwalkars network," Talwalkars managing director and chief executive Prashant Talwalkar said.

tags #Business #Companies #Talwalkar Fitness

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.