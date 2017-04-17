App
Apr 17, 2017 11:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Taj group to manage Godrej Properties' Mumbai hotel project

Godrej Properties said it has "partnered with Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris to develop a world-class Taj brand hotel at its flagship project, The Trees, at Vikhroli".

Taj group to manage Godrej Properties' Mumbai hotel project

Realty firm Godrej Properties has tied up with the Taj group to develop a luxury hotel project in Mumbai.

Godrej Properties said it has "partnered with Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris to develop a world-class Taj brand hotel at its flagship project, The Trees, at Vikhroli".

The Taj hotel will manage this property offering about 150 guest rooms and suites.

This is a 35-acre mixed-use project comprising housing, office, retail and hospitality, the company said in a statement.

On the tie-up with the Taj group, Godrej Properties Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej said: "Our endeavour is to make The Trees India's most exciting mixed-use development and this partnership is an important milestone towards that goal."

Rakesh Sarna, MD and CEO, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris, said, "We are very pleased to be associated with a group like Godrej, which is synonymous with trust, integrity and quality... we look forward to bringing world-class hospitality to this great location."

Godrej Properties, the real estate arm of the Godrej group, is developing residential, commercial and township projects spread across about 133 million square feet in 12 cities.

Established in 1902, Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces is one of Asia's largest group of hotels, comprising 99 hotels in 62 destinations across the globe, including presence in India, North America, the UK, Africa, the Middle-East, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan and Nepal.

Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris is part of the Tata Group, India's premier business house.

