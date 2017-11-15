Swiss pharma giant Roche names Lara Bezerra as new India head

Swiss drug giant Roche on Tuesday named Lara Bezerra as its new India head.

Bezerra will replace Maturin Tchoumi who has now moved to Roche Finland in a new role.

Lara with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry has held various positions of leadership across geographies, including Europe and Latin America.

Lara comes to India after a successful assignment as the General Manager of Roche Venezuela. Her tenure in Venezuela was among the most turbulent times in the country’s history, and her leadership was critical in navigating that period. In 2016, Roche was named among the Top 20 Places to Work in Venezuela.

“We are delighted to have Lara Bezerra join Roche India from Venezuela,” says Dr. Christiane Hamacher, Region head of Roche Pharmaceutical Asia Pacific.

“With her strong business acumen and unique, people-centric leadership approach, Lara is ideally positioned to drive Roche’s efforts to bring our innovative treatments to patients in India,” Hamacher added.

Lara has a degree in Business Administration from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) University, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Roche India unit was incorporated in 1994 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. In India, Roche operates in the therapeutic areas of Oncology, Nephrology, Transplantation, Anemia and Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Roche in India is facing stiff competition from local drug-makers who are rapidly developing and launching copies of its blockbuster biologics. Bazerra, apart from fending competition, has a challenge at hand to increase sales at the same time improving access and affordability of its drugs to large number of patients in India.