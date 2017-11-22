App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 22, 2017 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Swiggy drives into Ahmedabad, ties up with 300 restaurants

Online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy has joined hands with over 300 restaurants in Ahmedabad as it launched its services in the city on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy has joined hands with over 300 restaurants in Ahmedabad as it launched its services in the city on Wednesday.

The restaurant partners include national and international Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), new cafes and multi-cuisine food trucks, among others.

The company, which has seen a huge traction in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata, has been eyeing Ahmedabad as part of its expansion plans.

"With Swiggy's lightning fast and hassle-free ordering and delivery service, food lovers in the city can now enjoy food from the best neighbourhood restaurants with just a touch of a button," Swiggy Vice-President, Marketing, Srivats T S said.

The company said it will deliver from a wider radius of six kilometres without any limits on the minimum order value.

tags #Business #Companies #India #Swiggy

