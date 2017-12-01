Suzuki Motorcycle sales up 37% in November

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) today reported 37.2 per cent rise in its total sales at 49,535 units in November.

The company had sold 36,098 units in the same month last year, SMIPL said in a statement.

Domestic sales stood at 42,722 units in November as against 30,830 units in the same month last year, a growth of 38.6 per cent.

Exports were at 6,813 units as against 5,268 units in November last year, up 29.33 per cent.

SMIPL Executive Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Sajeev Rajasekharan said, "The consistent growth is a testament to the successful fructification of the new product strategy..."

The company has aligned its focus on premium segment of scooters (125cc and above), and premium motorcycles (150cc and above), he added.