Suzuki Motorcycle India gets past 30 lakh production milestone

Suzuki Motorcycle India today said it has crossed the milestone of 30 lakh units of cumulative production in the country.

The company's third millionth vehicle rolled out from Gurugram manufacturing facility.

The success of Gixxer series and the New Access 125 along with the other models in scooter and big bike segments have paved the way for this milestone, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

"We are delighted to have achieved this remarkable feat which stands as a testament to the continued customer confidence and support and dedication of our employees, dealers and suppliers," SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said.

The company has witnessed rapid growth in the past few years and is confident about further reinforcing its position in the market, he added.

SMIPL currently has a production capacity of 5.4 lakh units per annum and it aims to further increase production.