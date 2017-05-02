App
May 02, 2017 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle domestic sales rise 43% in April

Exports during the month rose to 7,535 units from 5,290 units in April 2016, Suzuki Motorcycle India said in a statement.

Suzuki Motorcycle India today reported a 43 per cent rise in its domestic sales at 36,289 units in April this year.

The company had sold 25,343 units in the same month last year.

Cumulatively, the company sold 43,842 units in April as compared to 30,648 units in the corresponding month of the previous year.

