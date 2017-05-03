App
Stocks
May 03, 2017 01:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle brings new GSX-R1000, GSX-R1000R to India

Suzuki Motorcycle India today launched all new versions of its superbikes GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R, priced at Rs 19 lakh and Rs 22 lakh respectively (ex-showroom Delhi).

The GSX-R1000 now comes with an aggressive new look with improved aerodynamics and many new features and improvements to match, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

It comes with an all new engine which is smaller and lighter with an increased and broader power range and Suzuki racing variable valve timing derived from Suzuki's MotoGP machines, it added.

Similarly, GSX-R1000R comes with various features like launch control, bi-directional quick shifter, balance free suspension, ABS and LED position lights.

"After three decades and more than one million GSX-Rs sold worldwide, Suzuki is proud to launch the 6th generation GSX-R1000 for its enthusiastic customers in India," SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said.

This is the most advanced and most exciting Suzuki GSX-R in history and embodies Suzuki's passion for riding and racing motorcycles, he added.

SMIPL is a subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation.

