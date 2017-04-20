App
Apr 20, 2017 04:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzlon bags 100 MW wind power project from ReNew Power

Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon Group today said it has bagged fifth order from ReNew Power Ventures for its 100.80 MW wind power project.

"Suzlon will install 48 units of their latest S111 120m wind turbine generators (WTG) with a capacity of 2.1 MW in ReNew Power’s Limbwas project in Madhya Pradesh," the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, Suzlon will provide a comprehensive range of services including operation and maintenance and dedicated life-cycle asset management solutions for an initial period of 10 years.

This turnkey project for Suzlon is scheduled to be completed by March 2018. The project has the potential to provide power to over 54,000 households and reduce 0.20 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum.

"This is the fifth repeat order from ReNew Power. The S111 120m wind turbine’s cost effective design and superior performance offers reduced levelised cost of energy (LCoE). The new turbine has garnered an enthusiastic response from customer segments across the board,” J P Chalasani, Group CEO, Suzlon Group, said in the statement.

With this order, Suzlon’s portfolio with ReNew Power would exceed more than 600 MW, spanning across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, it said.

The S111 2.1 MW not only delivers higher energy yield, but also offers higher return on investment for customers, it said.

