Dec 06, 2017 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suven gets product patents from Eurasia, Norway

These patents are valid through 2034 and 2026 respectively, the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
Suven Life Sciences has secured a product patent each from Eurasia and Norway for treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases.

These patents are valid through 2034 and 2026 respectively, the company said in a BSE filing.

"We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the CNS (central nervous system) arena, which are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally," Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said.

Suven Life said the granted claims of the patents are being developed as therapeutic agents and are useful in treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia.

Its shares were trading 2.36 per cent up at Rs 195.05 per scrip on BSE.

