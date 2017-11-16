App
Nov 16, 2017 12:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suven gets patents from Hong Kong, India, US on neurological molecule

The patents are valid till 2032, 2030 and 2034, respectively, the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
Suven Life Sciences today said it has been granted a patent each from Hong Kong and the US and two from India for treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases.

"We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the CNS (central nervous system) arena, which are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally," Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said.

The granted claims of the patents are being developed as therapeutic agents and are useful in the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington's disease, Parkinson's and Schizophrenia.

The stock was trading 3.28 per cent up at Rs 197 on the BSE today.

