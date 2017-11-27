Surya Roshni bags orders worth Rs 73 cr from EESL

Lighting firm Surya Roshni has bagged orders worth Rs 73 crore for supply of LED street lights and fans from Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL).

"The company has further obtained orders in this month for supply of LED street lights under SLNP (Street light National Program) and for supply of super efficient (BLDC) fan, aggregating to Rs 72.95 crore from Energy Efficiency Services Ltd," Surya Roshni said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier this month, the company informed BSE that it received orders through competitive e-bidding for LED street lights amounting to Rs 89.77 crore for supply of 2.89 lakh LED street lights across India from EESL.

Shares of Surya Roshni were trading 3.24 per cent higher at Rs 400.90 apiece in the morning trade on BSE today.